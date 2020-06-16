Fans go overboard on Disha Patani and Aaditya Thackeray's friendly banter; call the duo 'Dada, Vahini'
Last year, Disha Patani had grabbed eyeballs when she was spotted hanging out with Aaditya Thackeray.
Disha Patani and Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray have always been a topic of discussion on social media. And it all started last year. The duo had grabbed eyeballs when Disha and Aaditya were spotted hanging out together. They were papped outside a suburban restaurant.
And now, Disha and Aaditya again became social media's hot trending topic on Sunday. The two share their birthday. On Saturday, June 13, the Yuva Sena chief turned 30 and Patani clocked 28 years. Disha wished him on social media and wrote, "Stay the amazing you and keep shining."
Happiest b’day @AUThackeray stay the amazing you and keep shining ðÂ¤ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â— Disha Patani (@DishPatani) June 13, 2020
Replying to Disha's tweet, Aaditya wrote, "One of those few people who I can say same to you on June 13 for a birthday wish. Keep shining and rising."
Thank you so much Disha! One of those few people who I can say “same to you” on 13th of June for a birthday wish! Keep shining and rising!— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 13, 2020
Their social media banter led to several memes and some even referred to them as dada and vahini, but Patani maintains he's just a buddy.
Last year, at a press conference, Aaditya had blushed and folded his hands when the media persons asked him on his and Patani's birthday if he would dine at home or elsewhere. A blushing Aaditya Thackeray folded his hands, had a coy smile and said, "I will dine at Matoshri (his Kalanagar home) tonight." He refused to talk more.
Meanwhile, Disha Patani had informed a section of media that she does not choose friends based on gender. "Can't I go out with a friend for lunch or dinner? Whoever I go out with are my friends. Everyone has male and female friends."
Disha Patani on Saturday celebrated her 28th birthday with her close friend Tiger Shroff and his family, who surprised the diva with a 'special Naturo Uzumaki' themed birthday cake. The 'Malang' actor took to Instagram to share all the details of her lockdown birthday celebrations with her fans. Patani, who is a huge fan of Anime character Naruto Uzumaki, posted a picture of her birthday cake that had a photograph of the character on its surface.
Disha's rumoured beau/best friend Tiger Shroff, too, had the cutest birthday wishes for the actress. Tiger took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of Disha Patani dancing goofily, and fans were so in love with her moves! Check it out:
3 waffles and 3 pancakes later ðÂÂÂ...happy birthday rockstarâÂ¤ï¸Â @dishapatani
Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray along with Bollywood actress Disha Patani was spotted at a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai.
Aaditya Thackeray and Disha Patani caught the eye of paparazzi but it did not stop them from grabbing a bite together in Bandra.
Disha Patani looked flawless in her no-makeup casual look paired with a white floral dress as she arrived for lunch with Aaditya Thackeray.
Disha Patani was seen posing sportingly for the selfies clicked by her fans and Aaditya Thackeray didn't shy away either.
Aaditya Thackeray sported a casual black T-shirt and basic blue denims for his outing with trendy red shoes.
The actress known for her sultry body is a fitness freak and keeps posting her workout videos on her Instagram account giving some tough physique goals.
In picture: Disha Patani at the Bandra restaurant.
In picture: Disha Patani and Aaditya Thackeray clicked in the latter's car as they made their way to home.
Aaditya Thackeray is known for his love for sports like football and cricket which is also his fitness mantra.
In picture: Aaditya Thackeray at the Bandra restaurant.
Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray and Bollywood beauty Disha Patani were spotted in a famous restaurant in Bandra for a lunch together. (All Pictures Courtesy/ Yogen Shah)
