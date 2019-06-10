Aaditya Thackeray and Disha Patani spotted during their dinner in Juhu

famous-personalities

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray goes for a dinner outing with Disha Patani in Juhu. See Photos!

Pic courtesy/Viral Bhayani's Instagram

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray and Bollywood diva Disha Patani who is riding high on the success of Bharat were recently spotted together in Juhu for a dinner. Disha Patani was seen posing sportingly for the paparazzi and Aaditya Thackeray didn't shy away either.

Disha was seen donning a coral red crop top with a short blue denim skirt while Aditya Thackeray opted for his casual attire with a yellow t-shirt and plain blue jeans. The leggy lass known for her sultry body is a fitness freak and keeps posting her workout videos on her Instagram account giving some tough physique goals. Aaditya Thackeray is known for his love for sports like football and cricket which is also his fitness mantra.

Recently, Aaditya Thackeray who was featured in a book "The Young and the Restless", authored by student-activist Gurmehar Kaur recently shared a few celebratory pictures of the Sena-BJP alliance on his social media account. Aaditya Thackeray posted a series of pictures thanking the voters of Maharashtra who came together this elections and set a win for his party. He penned down a heartwarming message on Instagram for his fans, 'Sharing here a little late, but this is heartfelt and to everyone, something I posted on Twitter on result day: Personally, I humbly bow down in respect to all the voters across India, and of course Maharashtra who reposed such immense faith in the NDA led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, supported by Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray ji and other allies in other States.'

