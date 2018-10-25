Farah Khan dodges questions after brother Sajid Khan's #MeToo episode

bollywood

Sajid Khan is facing sexual harassment allegations from actress Saloni Chopra, Rachel White and journalist Karishma Upadhyay.

Farah Khan

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan dodged questions from the media days after brother Sajid Khan's name was mentioned in #MeToo allegations although earlier she had tweeted on the episode. Farah was addressing the media at a book launch along with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Maniesh Paul on Wednesday in Mumbai.

The moment the floor was opened for media question at the launch of author Jaishree Sharad's Skin Rules, Farah said, "On this note, we shall go" and left in a hurry.

On October 12, Farah had tweeted, "This is a heartbreaking time for my family. We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for. I don't in any way endorse this behavior and stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt."

Sajid himself addressed the accusations, and stepped down as director of Housefull 4.

In response, Sajid said: "In the wake of the allegations against me and the pressure being put on my family, my producer and the stars of my film Housefull 4, I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post, till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth... I request my friends in the media to kindly not pass judgment till the truth is out."

