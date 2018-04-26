Farah Khan knew about about bestie Sania Mirza's pregnancy before the world

The choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan was finding it tough to keep it a secret



Farah Khan was among the few who knew that buddy Sania Mirza was pregnant much before the tennis champ shared the news on Twitter. The choreographer-filmmaker was finding it tough to keep it a secret. Common friend Tabu knows how difficult it is for Farah to keep things under wraps. She's glad Sania shared the happy news before Farah could blurt it out to someone!



Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik are expecting their first child, due in the month of October this year. The couple celebrated their eighth marriage anniversary a few days back on April 12. The 31-year-old Indian tennis superstar, who is out of action due to a jumper knee issue since October 2017, posted a picture on Instagram suggesting that she is pregnant. Sania's post showed a diagram of a locker room with two jerseys bearing the names "Mirza" and "Malik" with a tiny onezie with the words "Mirza-Malik" in the middle.

