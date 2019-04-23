Farhan Akhtar invited to attend UEFA Champions League finale

bollywood

UEFA Champions League final match will be held at the Metropolitano Stadium here on June 1

Farhan Akhtar

Madrid: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has been invited by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to attend the Champions League finale in Madrid. Farhan will be the UEFA's official guest from India and he will also start an on-air campaign 'My Reasons to Watch UEFA Champions League' to promote the league, read a statement from Sony Pictures Sports Network.

The campaign will showcase the best of the tournament where different people ranging from fanboys to peripheral football viewers profess their reasons for watching the club competition. The final match will be held at the Metropolitano Stadium here on June 1.

UEFA Champions League is one of the club tournaments which sees participation from European clubs including Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Farhan Akhtar is not only popular for his acting and unique vision for writing but the producer is also a mentor and an inspiration for many bands and amongst singers. He recently released a new album titled Echoes. Farhan Akhtar who rocked the nation with his debut in Rock On!! established himself as not only a promising actor but also an amazing rockstar. Over the years, Farhan Akhtar has captivated the audience across the globe as he took the stage for numerable concerts performing on his most popular songs.

Farhan Akhtar has finally wrapped up the shoot for 'The Sky is Pink' alongside Priyanka Chopra. Now the actor is working hard to shoot for his upcoming Toofan.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS