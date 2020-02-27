Farhan Akhtar opens up on how playing Milkha Singh influenced him

Farhan Akhtar has been making headlines ever since his upcoming movie Toofan was announced. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a boxer in the movie. Recently Farhan talked about working on Toofan, working on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and the influence that shooting for the movie and working with Milkha Singh had on him.

Farhan shared, "When you think of a person like Milkha ji, he takes people at face value. Playing him gave me the confidence to keep stretching myself further and further."

The actor has undergone rigorous training and as the role demands a certain kind of physique. Looking at the entire line-up of projects with some great characters that Farhan has brought to life on screen, everyone is highly excited.

The first look of his upcoming movie, Toofan in itself took the world by storm and everyone is waiting to see Farhan ace the role of a boxer on-screen. To get into the skin of his character, Farhan has been trained by celebrity trainer Darrell Foster.

After acing the role of an athlete in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan Akhtar is all set to step into the boxing ring for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial 'Toofan' which is an Excel Entertainment production in association with ROMP pictures and will be hitting the screens on 2nd October 2020.

