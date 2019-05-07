Farhan Akhtar heads to Madrid; recollects Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara days

bollywood

Farhan Akhtar is a special guest invited to the Football finals. While he heads to Madrid, Farhan Akhtar is sure to recollect his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara days

A polymath in the true sense of the term- actor, director, writer, poet, and an avid sports lover, Farhan Akhtar is all set to fly to Madrid for the UEFA Champions League finale. The actor will be missing his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara team.

Farhan Akhtar is a special guest invited to the Football finals as the actor also represents sportsmanship through his projects like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. While he heads to Madrid, Farhan Akhtar is sure to recollect his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara days, which was shot in Spain.

Reminiscing his days from the shoot Farhan Akhtar shares," I am going to miss my friends a lot, Abhay and Hrithik will be missed, Kalki will be missed, Katrina will be missed and Bagwati will be missed. I am going to send my pictures from there".

Farhan Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which showcased constant conversations and bonding between friends, rooted in true experiences, the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara became an instant hit and is one of the cult classics. His character of Imran was a reflection of the actor's passion for poetry and this film has a special connection to the actor's life as the lines read throughout the film by the actor were his own pen downs.

After receiving accolades for his touching role of Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and now in Toofan, the actor will slip into the character of a boxer. Farhan Akhtar is not only known to have carved a niche in the acting space but many brands are opting for Farhan as the face of their sports line.

After acing the personification of Olympic- sprinter Milkha Singh, Farhan is all set to get into the shoes of a boxer in another sports-drama film titled, Toofan.

