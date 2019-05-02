Farhan Akhtar's Toofan training video is perfect for mid-week motivation!

bollywood

Farhan Akhtar. Pic: Instagram/@faroutakhtar

Actor-Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took to his social media and posted a video where he is seen carrying his workout regime along with his trainer for the prep of his next Toofan, which will be directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

After launching his first ever music album, the actor directly got into the preparations of the film and there has been no looking back ever since. Farhan has been training very hard to transform his body into a boxer's for which he has been undergoing rigorous training and is not skipping any session as the role demands a certain kind of physique.

The actor posted the video on his social media and wrote, "It’s not just about strength but speed as well #ToofanInTheMaking@drewnealpt ðÂ¥Â@samir_jaura ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¾‍âÂÂ @rakeyshommehra @ritesh_sid"

After 2013, six years later, the hit combination of Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are all set to reunite on screen for a film based on boxing titled Toofan, an Excel Entertainment production in association with ROMP Pictures.

After playing Olympian sprinter Milkha Singh, Farhan is all set to play the role of a boxer in another sports-drama film titled, Toofan.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is currently basking in the glory of his recent production 'Gully Boy' and web series 'Made In Heaven' and is also gearing up for his upcoming 'The Sky Is Pink', where the actor will be starring alongside Priyanka Chopra after Dil Dhadakne.

