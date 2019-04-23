Farhan Akhtar and ladylove Shibani Dandekar catch up with Milkha Singh

bollywood

Farhan Akhtar recently visited Milkha Singh's hometown Chandigarh with his ladydlove Shibani Dandekar and called the sports icon to check if he can visit him, and Milkha Singh had the most endearing reply for the actor!

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and Milkha Singh

Farhan took to his social media and posted a picture of him with Milkha Singh and his family and wrote about his sweet interaction with the icon.

The actor posted the picture and wrote, "Called Milkha ji to say we are visiting Chandigarh and would like to meet him. He said 'tumhara ghar hai. Jab chaaho aao.' And it is absolutely true Milkha ji.. you and your family do make it feel like home. Love you all. (sic)"

Even Shibani took to Instagram to share a quirky caption, along with the image, which read: Will the REEL/REAL MILKHA SINGH please stand up! #milkhasingh @faroutakhtar. Was so amazing to meet this legend! Milkha Ji is such a sweetheart and has soooo much SWAG!! love him! Farhan you are pretty cool too. (sic)"

Farhan Akhtar essayed the role of Milkha Singh in his biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The film, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra released on July 11, 2013, became one of the most successful sports films of our nation.

After 2013, six years later in 2019, the hit duo - Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are all set to reunite to recreate the magic on screen for a film based on boxing titled, Toofan, an Excel Entertainment production in association with ROMP Pictures.

After acing the personification of Olympic- sprinter Milkha Singh, Farhan is all set to get into the shoes of a boxer in another sports-drama film titled, Toofan.

