Father and 2 sons die; mother injured in road accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Pictures of the deceased. Pics/ Hanif Patel

In a shocking incident, three people including two kids from a single family allegedly died in a road accident near Vasai east near Sativili bridge on Mumbai-Ahmadabad Express Highway when a speeding vehicle dashed into their Nano car yesterday evening.

According to the police sources, a husband and wife, residents from Vasai, were heading towards Virar along with their two children to meet their relatives in a Nano when a speeding vehicle rammed into their car.

The impact was so strong that their Nano flew in the air and fell off on the opposite side of the road In the meantime, another vehicle, heading towards Mumbai hit their car again.

Three people including a father and his two kids died on the spot, while his wife was seriously injured. All were taken to a nearby hospital by the locals in the area. The father and his two kids were declared brought dead at the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Thomas Uledar (husband) and his two kids Beny, 10, and Izail, 5. The deceased's wife Mary was injured and is admitted at Platinum Hospital situated in Vasai.

The vehicle that crashed into their car escaped from the spot. The accused was later nabbed by the Kasa police and a case was registered against him in the Walive police station in the night.

