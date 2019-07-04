Father, three others electrocute minor daughter's rapist to death

crime

The deceasedâs sister claimed that her brother and she were alone at home when the four men barged into their house and electrocuted her brother

Representational image

A 22-year-old who was booked for raping a minor girl more than three months ago in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly was allegedly electrocuted to death by the father of the survivor with the help of three others on Monday. An FIR under IPC section 302 (murder) was lodged on Tuesday against four people, including father of the survivor. The deceased’s sister claimed that her brother and she were alone at home when the four men barged into their house and electrocuted her brother.

The deceased identified as Sadiq alias Sonu was booked under provisions of POCSO Act and IPC sections 376 (rape) for raping the minor. According to the Times of India, the deceased was in jail for over two months and was released on bail 20 days ago. As he was unemployed, he remained at home most of the time. His father Farooq Ahmad stated, "The girl’s father was not happy because my son had got bail as he was innocent. He forcibly entered my house and killed my son in front of my daughter."

Hafizganj, Saurabh Singh, SHO said, "We have registered an FIR against the rape survivor’s father and three others for the alleged murder of accused Sadiq. There were no visible injuries on his body and the autopsy report will reveal the reason for his death. The accused booked in this case are under our observation and they will be arrested if the autopsy confirms that Sadiq

was murdered."

