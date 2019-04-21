Mumbai: Teen electrocuted while taking selfie on roof of local train in Jogeshwari

national

The deceased has been identified as Khushal Bheda, a resident of Malwani in Malad. Bheda was critically burnt after coming in contact with an overhead wire last Sunday

A 14-year-old boy, who was electrocuted while taking a selfie on the roof of a local train at Jogeshwari yard last week, breathed his last on Saturday. He was admitted to Kasturba Hospital after the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Khushal Bheda, a resident of Malwani in Malad. Bheda was critically burnt after coming in contact with an overhead wire last Sunday. He died around 9 am on Saturday.

It may be recalled that Bheda went to the yard to play with his friends. He then climbed on top of a roof of a train stationed at the yard to take a selfie. After he got electrocuted, his friends fled the spot. The government railway police (GRP) then rushed to the spot and took Bheda to Siddharth Municipal General Hospital. His parents were subsequently informed, after which he was shifted to KEM before finally going to Kasturba. As the incident took place on the railway premises, his body was sent for autopsy at Nair Hospital.

The body was not handed over to his parents till the time the story went to press. Meanwhile, the Borivli GRP have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and conducting further investigation.

