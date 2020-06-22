Father's Day 2020: Ira Khan shares a picture with Aamir Khan, thanks him for this reason

Ira Khan always makes sure she wishes the people she loves on all the special occasions. She also extends her wishes to her fans at festivals. Be it wishing everyone on Eid, or wishing her colleagues and friends on their birthdays, she does it all.

And on June 21, she took to her Instagram account to wish her father and Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan on the occasion of Father's Day. The father-daughter posed for the camera and Ira Khan also thanked him for being 'him'. Have a look at the post right here:

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who shared the screen with Aamir Khan in Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan, commented- "Such a lovely picture." (sic) Sanya Malhotra, who was also a part of Dangal, commented with a heart-eyed emoji and a red heart. Krishna Shroff commented with a picture-perfect and heart emoji. And Gulshan Devaiah, who will be collaborating with Ira Khan for a project along with Vijay Varma, wrote- "Papa kehte hain bada nam karegi." (sic)

Aamir Khan is gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha, the remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Vijay Sethupathi. Written by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, the drama was slated to release on Christmas 2020 but due to the lockdown, it's now rumoured to release in April 2021!

