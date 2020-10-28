Fatima Sana Shaikh: After Thugs of Hindostan, I felt my career was over

Fatima Sana Shaikh was a part of Yash Raj Films' Thugs of Hindostan that came out in 2018 and it was touted to be the biggest film of that year. Unfortunately, after a historic start at the box-office, the collections saw a decay and decline and ultimately, it failed at the ticket windows.

Talking about the same in an interview with Rajeev Masand, the actress spoke about it and what happened post it's shocking failure. She said, "Of course, the failure of Thugs of Hindostan was a big blow to me. After Dangal, everything was new- the fame, the applause, and suddenly there were abuses. It was a little shocking and I felt my career was over because I was dropped out of some films."

She continued, "And then you feel whether you'll get work or not. And you also don't want to compromise on the kind of work that you want to do, you don't want to be a part of certain kind of films. And then you make those choices and then fear 'Am I in that position to make those choices?' And that also means I'll not be working for the next one year."

She added, "That also means I'll probably be doing one film in a year. But I went by my instincts and said to myself that even if I am not going to be doing a lot of work, it's fine. I would rather be happy in doing what I do, but yes, I felt very low. And that's a process, I am much calmer now. I have learned to do my work and move on because you cannot bank all your money into one project and think if this works only then you'll get more work."

Shaikh then went on to talk about the critical panning that the film received and how it made her feel, especially coming from the blockbuster success of Dangal. She said, "Heartbreaking honestly, but I also feel that would happen to anybody. Tomorrow if you write a story and you put your heart and soul and you don't get the desired result, you'll be upset. I would lie if I say that it doesn't matter to me."

She added, "How you process that after dealing with is altogether a different thing. It breaks your heart, breaks your soul. Especially because it has taken a lot of time to get into this industry. Dangal doesn't happen very often, you don't get an opportunity to be a part of a film like that. I am thanking my stars and I was clear that if the film failed, I wouldn't have left the industry, because it has taken years of struggle to get into this industry."

Talking about self-doubt, the actress said, "When I saw Dangal, I thought I was not good. I was still not very sure of my work. I'm scared and I question myself a lot." The actress is now gearing up for two films- Ludo and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. As a child actor, she has been seen in films like Chachi 420, Khoobsurat, and One Two Ka Four.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh Starts Dubbing For Her Upcoming Movie, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news