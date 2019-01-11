Fatima Sana Shaikh is Excited to work with Rajkummar Rao

bollywood

Fatima Sana Shaikh who is celebrating her birthday today is all geared up to star along opposite Rajkummar Rao. Both will be seen together in Anurag Basu's next outing

Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen sharing the screen with Rajkummar Rao. Fatima who is celebrating her birthday today is all geared up to star along opposite Rajkummar Rao. Both will be seen together in Anurag Basu's next outing.

The actress is all excited to share the screen with Rajkummar Rao as Fatima really enjoys Rajkummar's on-screen work. Fatima also thinks that the actor has the great body of work and a great actor of this generation. The Dangal Girl thinks that She and Rajkummar Rao will make a good pair on screen.

It will be for the first time that Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen working with Rajkummar Rao in her next project which is being helmed by Anurag Basu. Fatima has always find Rajkummar as a promising and the most talented actors of the recent time and she is looking forward to work with Rajkummar Rao.

Fatima Sana Shaikh has been busy on her birthdays for past two years as she was working. Unlike her previous birthdays, on this birthday Fatima will get a chance to celebrate her birthday with her family after which she will be occupied with all her work commitments.

One of the youngest actresses in the industry, Fatima has earned quite a fan base in a short span of time gaining 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

Fatima Sana Shaikh who left us spellbound with her hard-hitting performance in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan. The actress is also gaining popularity amongst the brand circuit.

