Fawad Khan celebrates wife Sadaf's 35th birthday with Mahira Khan

Fawad Khan hosted a grand bash for his wife, Sadaf Khan's 35th birthday in Lahore. It was attended by Mahira Khan and a few friends from the Pakistani film industry



Fawad Khan with wife Sadaf. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Fawad Khan celebrated wife Sadaf Khan's 35th birthday on April 17 in Lahore. The loving husband hosted a lavish affair for his better half but kept it low scale. A few friends from the Pakistani film industry were invited to attend the bash.

Mahira Khan, Urwa Hocane, designer Faraz Manan, musician Goher Mumtaz and his wife, actress Anam were seen attending Sadaf Khan's 35th birthday party. In the photos and videos surfaced online, Sadaf is seen wearing a black top and a powder purple palazzo. Mahira looked ravishing in a black outfit.

On the other hand, Fawad Khan was seen in a white shirt paired with royal blue blazer and pant. In one of the videos, Fawad is planting a kiss on his wife's cheek while she cuts the cake.

Check the photos here:

Fawad and Mahira Khan became household names in India with their television show, Humsafar on Zindagi channel. Both Mahira and Fawad have worked in the Bollywood industry. While Fawad has worked in few films, namely, Khoobsurat, Kapoor and Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Mahira made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.

