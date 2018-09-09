Mumbai Crime: Female school bus attendant held for sexual assault

crime

A 53-year-old female school bus attendant at a Bhayander East school has been arrested by the Kashimira police for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old KG student inside the bus.

Acting on a complaint filed by the victim's mother at Mira Road police station, the cops registered an FIR under sections 376 and 354 of IPC and relevant sections of POCSO Act and transferred the case to the Kashimira police station. The accused has been identified as Mohini Dashoni 53, a Mira Road resident.

As per the statement of the victim's mother, the incident took place multiple times in August. The accused used to allegedly rub the private parts of the child after removing her undergarments. Finally, on August 31, the victim told her mother what had been happening and she registered the complaint at Mira Road police station. "The accused was booked and arrested on September 1, and was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody," said an officer.

"The school bus, in which the alleged incident happened, doesn't belong to our school. The bus belonged to a transport contractor. The alleged perpetrator was an employee of the transport contractor," said a school authority. The owner of the bus company said, "The allegations are very serious but I'm sure she has done nothing wrong."

