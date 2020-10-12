Festive stimulus: Govt to launch LTC Cash scheme, special advance to employees

Centre on Monday announced a slew of schemes to trigger economic revival via stimulus measures.

Most of these initiatives were targeted to restore spending and demand during and after the festive season.

Speaking at a press conference, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Centre will launch 'LTC Cash Voucher Scheme' and 'Special Festival Advance Scheme'.

Accordingly, the Centre expects Rs 28,000 crore worth of additional demand generation from LTC scheme.

Sitharaman said if private sector also comes forwards with similar offering, another Rs 28,000 crore of demand would be generated.

The Finance Minister also announced a special festival advance of Rs 10,000 for all gazetted and non gazetted officers. This scheme, she explained is being revived and will be one time only.

In addition, the Centre is ready to give a thrust to capital expenditure, she said. As per the measure, a special 50-year interest free loan to state governments will be provided for capital expenditure for Rs 12,000 crore.

Besides, the Centre's Capital expenditures budget also increased by Rs 25,000 crore this year and go with Rs 4,13,000 crore already provided in the budget.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever