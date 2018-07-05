FIFA World Cup 2018: Penalty miss at Euro 96 will live with me forever, says Gareth Southgate

"But today is a special moment for this team and it'll hopefully give belief to the generations of players that will follow because they can see what has happened

England boss Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate heaped praise on his group after exorcising England's penalty demons to reach the World Cup quarter-finals here on Tuesday. Having lost six of seven shootouts in major tournament history, fans were left rubbing their eyes in disbelief as the Three Lions rallied amid disappointment and controversy to beat Colombia in a frenetic Last 16 clash.

"Well, it will never be off my back sadly," Southgate said, referring to his missed penalty at Euro 96. "That's something that will live with me forever. "But today is a special moment for this team and it'll hopefully give belief to the generations of players that will follow because they can see what has happened.

"In life, we always have to believe in what is possible and not be hindered by history or the expectations. I think these young players are showing that. They're enjoying the tournament, and we're looking forward now to preparing for the quarter-final."

Six

No. of penalty shootouts England have lost out of seven in major tournaments before Tuesday's win

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever