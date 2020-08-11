Finally, water supply to South Mumbai back after landslide

The BMC on Monday restored the water supply to Malabar Hill and the surrounding areas, five days after the pipelines were damaged due to the landslide. However, the civic body said it will need some time to resume traffic on the road that had cracked in the August 5 incident.

Three pipelines were destroyed when a retaining wall on B G Kher road in Malabar Hill collapsed on Wednesday following the downpour. The BMC has laid a temporary pipeline to meet the demands of the affected areas, said a civic official.

The three pipelines supplied water to Malabar Hill Road, Forges Road, Raghavji Road, Damadia colony, August Kranti Road, Altamount Road, Safiya Parekh lane, Pedder Road and N F Parkar Road. The BMC had sent 38 tankers to these areas while the work was underway.

"The BMC has laid one temporary pipeline that will be used to supply water to these areas for a year, and in the meantime, will fix the original lines. The supply was restored after primary testing," said Prashant Gaikwad, assistant commissioner of D ward.

An official from the Road Department said, "There is a forecast for rain again, so we have to see its impact on the current landslide. There will be another inspection in a few days, following which the experts will suggest whether or not to open the stretch."

The official added that the road cannot be reopened until it's been repaired as there is a danger to the lives of people. The work will start as soon as the BMC receives the geological survey report, and it will be completed in four months.

Aug 5

Day the landslide occurred in Malabar Hill

No rain, but percolation raises lake levels

Water from nearby hills has flowed into the lakes increasing stock

