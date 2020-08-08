Malabar Hill road damaged due to landslide could take four months for repairs

The road damaged due to landslide at Malabar Hill will take at least four months to be repaired. This will affect traffic as the road is connected to the Pedder Road bridge. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started a geological survey to ascertain the damage and is taking IIT-B experts' opinions on restarting traffic. However, IIT experts are against vehicular movement.

The retaining wall of B G Kher Road had collapsed due to the landslide. "We requested IIT experts to ascertain the damage and advise on starting vehicular movement on the road. But they firmly refused starting traffic on the road," said an official from the Road Department. IIT experts will visit the site again next week. They have asked for some tests, to be done by geological survey teams. As per the primary inspection, the damage is severe and it will take at least four months to repair the road. "We cannot take the risk. If the rain recedes and experts give the nod only then the BMC will allow even temporary traffic on the road," said another BMC official.

The damaged three water pipelines will be replaced by a temporary pipeline. "After testing it, the water supply could probably start from Sunday. The temporary arrangement is for 7-8 months. The roads and pipelines repairs will start after the geological survey," said Prashant Gaikwad, assistant commissioner of D ward.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news