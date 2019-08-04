Fire at South Mumbai building, no casualties

mumbai

A fire broke out at the ground floor of Navarag building at Abdul Rehman Street near Crawford Market, keeping fire officials on their toes for nearly 12 hours. The fire was initially confined to one stationary shop. However, the operation was made difficult by dense smoke and zero visibility. All residents were evacuated safely around 10 am. Three firemen inhaled smoke and were admitted to nearby hospitals.

According to information from the fire brigade, the fire was reported at 4.24 am. The team arrived at 4.45 am but the narrow streets and parking delayed rescue operations by 15 minutes. The building is nearly 90 years old and made up of wood. Prabhat Rahangdale, Chief Fire Officer said, "The possibility of a building collapse couldn't be ruled out, so we deployed a robot."

