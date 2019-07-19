South Mumbai trader falls prey to cyber fraud, loses over Rs 1 lakh

crime

Despite having a written complaint letter with them, the DB Marg police are yet to register a first information report in order to investigate the matter further

Recently, a South Mumbai based electronics trader was duped of Rs 1,16,981 in the latest cyber fraud without sharing any sensitive information to anyone. The trader, identified as Niraj Jain has been running from pillar to post to get his cyber fraud complaint registered with DB Marg Police Station. The South Mumbai based resident has been reporting of frauds since May 14, 2019. Despite having a written complaint letter with them, the DB Marg police are yet to register a first information report (FIR) in order to investigate the matter further.

While speaking to mid-day, the complainant Niraj Jain said, "On the 14th of May, I twitted to Mumbai Police about getting continuous calls from an international number. I responded to a few calls but nobody was speaking. On twitter, the police told me to not respond or share any information with them and asked me to inform the local police. When I went to DB Marg Police to file a complaint I was told by the on duty officer that incoming calls are not illegal so he cannot do anything."

Jian further added. "Looking at the number of continuous calls I was receiving I blocked all my debit and credit cards of different banks. Post which, the calls stopped. But, later I came to know that two transactions already took place from my standard chartered credit card one with make my trip and another with clear trip TPSL by hacking my account. I immediately informed the bank and also signed the dispute form and asked them to raise a complaint with the police/ By then, my phone was out of services and on 15th May I got a message from Jio that services resumed but I didn't raise any complaint with them."

Explaining further, Jain stated, "Next day I went to the police station again and I was asked to give a written complaint. After a few days, they recorded my statement and did nothing. Even the FIR was not registered. I was also told that 'complaint se paisa vapas nahi aayega' (By complaining money won't come back). It was me who has lost his hard-earned money but the concerned authorities did not bother, nor did the bank respond. Even the service provider Jio had nothing to say as to how my number was hacked, and why the police were not registering a complaint."

When contacted, Senior Police Inspector (PI) of DB Marg station, Suryakant Banger that he will look into the matter. After mid-day reached out to the police station inquiring about the case, the complainant was also called to police the station in the evening in regards to his complaint letter of cyber fraud by the investigating officer.

Off recently, mid-day reported on how the cyber complaint cases have gone up in the city. Following the suspension of one WPSI of Kasturba Marg Police Station for not registering FIR in cyber fraud cases, the complainant then reached out to a senior officer. After the initial inquiry, the officer was suspended by joint commissioner of law and order, Vinoy Chaubey. After the suspension, Mumbai Police has registered over 200 cases of cyber fraud at various police stations.

