Mumbai: Sailor duped of Rs 96,000 by cyber thief

A 47-Year-Old sailor was looking for a second hand car on an e-commerce website where he became a victim of cyber crime in March 2018. The case got registered on 27th June 2019 at Cuffe Parade police station, a year after the crime took place.

The sailor, who did not wish to be identified, is a resident of Colaba Navy Nagar, posted at INS Hamla. In March 2018, he found a Maruti Suzuki Swift car advertisement on e-commerce site being sold by Deepak Desai. Desai wanted to sell his car for R3.2 lakh, Cuffe Parade police said.

However when the victim called the number, the receiver identified himself as Mathur. After a short bargain both Mathur and the sailor agreed on R2.5 lakh for the deal of the car.

"Mathur asked the sailor to come at the domestic airport, where his driver Uniappa would hand him the car. The next day, the complainant reached the airport and called Uniappa who asked him to pay a parking fee of R1.07 lakh as the car was parked at the airport since long and the authorities won't allow to take it out without the payment," said an officer from Cuffe Parade police station.

The sailor transferred the money and was then told by Uniappa to return the next day to pick-up the car. The next day when the sailor arrived at the airport Uniappa asked him again to make another transaction of the tax amount for the parking, which was R96000. He also asked him to come and pick-up the car the following day to which the victim agreed and transferred the amount. When the victim returned the following day to pick-up the car, Uniappa's phone was switched off. He tried calling Mathur whose phone was also not reachable.

The victim then approached Cuffe Parade police station, however the case got registered two days back. "We have registered the offence under the relevant sections of IPC and IT acts and are investigating the case," the officer said.

