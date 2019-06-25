Man allegedly duped on pretext of marriage; wife flees after 2 days

crime

After the woman disappeared, husband visited her place and was threatened by her, her family members and the middlemen

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

A 36-year old man was allegedly duped by a woman who left him after two days of marriage in Haryana. The husband had paid Rs 70,000 to the middlemen for fixing his match and getting him married with the woman. "I had paid them Rs 70,000, she stayed with me for 2 days and told me she had to go to Ludhiana for a 'jagran' so I took her to the railway station from where she disappeared," the victim said.

"I was told that my wife is a Hindu and we visited her place as well, before the wedding but according to the information received by Jind villagers, she is a Muslim and a mother of one child" he added. The victim identified as Surender got hitched earlier this month in Ludhiana Court. "The middlemen named Joginder duped us on the pretext of marriage, this is a big gang of middlemen who run a business by duping innocent people. They should be arrested soon and we should get our money back" woman's father-in-law stated.

Two days after the marriage, the woman told his in-laws that she had to visit Ludhiana for some family function. When the husband dropped his wife at the railway station, she fled away from there with his mobile phone. The victim's first wife died two years ago and his parents wanted him to get married again. The victim along with his parents fixed his marriage on May 17 with the help of middlemen.

They fixed his marriage with the woman residing in Jind's village and demanded an amount of Rs 85,000 to be paid for finding a girl for the victim. After the woman disappeared, the victim visited her place and was threatened by her, her family members and the middlemen. They threatened him of handing him over to the cops imposing false allegations on him.

