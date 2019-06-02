Fire breaks down in Jadhav market in Nala Sopara

Published: Jun 02, 2019, 09:19 IST | mid-day online desk

A fire broke out at a godown in Jadhav market in Nala Sopara, Palghar on Sunday. Fire tenders were present at the spot

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

A fire broke out at a godown in Jadhav market in Nala Sopara, Palghar on Sunday. Fire tenders were present at the spot. And two rescue vehicles have also rushed to the spot.

Further details still awaited.

