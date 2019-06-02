Fire breaks down in Jadhav market in Nala Sopara

national

A fire broke out at a godown in Jadhav market in Nala Sopara, Palghar on Sunday. Fire tenders were present at the spot

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

A fire broke out at a godown in Jadhav market in Nala Sopara, Palghar on Sunday. Fire tenders were present at the spot. And two rescue vehicles have also rushed to the spot.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Jadhav market in Nala Sopara,Palghar. Fire tenders at the spot pic.twitter.com/7i00uLZU6H — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2019

Further details still awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates