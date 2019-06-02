Fire breaks down in Jadhav market in Nala Sopara
A fire broke out at a godown in Jadhav market in Nala Sopara, Palghar on Sunday. Fire tenders were present at the spot
Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI
A fire broke out at a godown in Jadhav market in Nala Sopara, Palghar on Sunday. Fire tenders were present at the spot. And two rescue vehicles have also rushed to the spot.
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Jadhav market in Nala Sopara,Palghar. Fire tenders at the spot pic.twitter.com/7i00uLZU6H— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2019
Further details still awaited.
