Mumbai: Fire breaks out at timber yard in Byculla, no casualties

Fire breaks out at timber yard in Mumbai's Byculla. Pic/Shadab Khan

A major fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at a timber yard of Mustafa Bazaar in south Mumbai's Byculla area, reported a senior fire brigade official. According to news agency, PTI, the incident took place at around 2.25 am and eight fire tenders along with fire brigade officers were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, the official stated. The fire fighting and rescue operations are on and so far there are no casualties or injuries have been reported, he stated, adding police personnel and authorities have reached the spot.



Fire breaks out at timber yard in Mumbai's Byculla. Pic/Shadab Khan

8 Fire Fighting Jets are in operation. Pic/Shadab Khan

PS Rahangdale, the Mumbai fire brigade department chief stated that the fire is confined to the ground floor of the structure where timber of different types have been stocked in an area of about 100 x 200 feet. Last month, a massive fire broke out inside the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) exchange building in suburban Bandra with nearly 100 people being rescued from the terrace of the building, an effort which lasted several hours.

With inputs from PTI

