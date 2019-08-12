Fire breaks out in Ajit Pawar's farmhouse in Pune

national

The firefighters claim that the incident was primarily a result of short-circuiting and no casualties have been reported so far

This picture has been used for representational purpose

A massive fire broke out on Sunday evening at former deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra's and NCP's leader Ajit Pawar's farmhouse in Pune. The incident took place on Sunday evening at Pawar's farmhouse situated in Malkhed village in Mulshi area, Pune. Three fire tender vehicles from Pimpri-Chinchwad fire bridge team dozed the fire out.

Also Read: Fire breaks out in commercial building in south Mumbai, none hurt

According to the firefighters, the incident was primarily a result of short-circuiting. No casualties or injuries have been reported but the furniture in the property was destroyed in the fire. The police are probing the case further.

Also Read: Fire at South Mumbai building, no casualties

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates