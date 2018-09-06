First look of Radhika Apte from Andhadhun promotional songs

bollywood

Radhika Apte to glam up for the special song of her upcoming film Andhadhun which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte ups the glam quotient in a promotional song of her upcoming film, Andhadhun. The makers claim she will be seen in a hot avatar in the track. With three back-to-back releases on Netflix, the actor is ready to scorch the big screen.

Andhadhun features Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte and has intrigued one and all since its title announcement. Ayushmann Khurrana has especially learnt to play the piano for Andhadhun. The film is Sriram Raghavan's second outing after his acclaimed film Badlapur.

The Tabu, Radhika and Ayushmann starrer also marks the first collaboration of Sriram Raghavan and Ayushmann Khurrana. It brings back to the audience the second outing of Radhika Apte and Sriram Raghavan post-Badlapur. Viacom 18 Motion Pictures presents A Matchbox Pictures production, AndhaDhun is directed by Sriram Raghavan and is slated to release on 5th October, 2018.

Over the years, Radhika has been known to portray characters that have resonated with her audience. The actress' last outings Ghoul, Sacred Games, Lust Stories, and Padman has garnered a lot of critical acclaims, and love from her viewers. Radhika Apte has an interesting line up of projects ahead in Baazaar, and Sriram Raghavan's film in addition to her Hollywood outing alongside Dev Patel in The Wedding Guests.

