First Look: Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur promise a roller-coaster ride with Sadak 2

Mahesh Bhatt finally goes back behind the camera after 22 years for a film that promises to be a cocktail of romance, violence, and drama. The drama in question is Sadak 2, which marks Alia Bhatt's maiden collaboration with Vishesh Films. Also starring Pooja Bhatt, Gulshan Grover, and Makarand Deshpande, the film is releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 28.

And taking to her Instagram account, Alia Bhatt shared three new posters of the film that featured her, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Dutt looked fiery and ferocious and his character description indicates he fears nothing, not even death. Have a look right here:

Bhatt seems to be a girl who has discovered love but also seems to have embroiled herself in a world filled with murk and mayhem. It has been touted the film is going to be the portrayal of fake god men. Have a look at her poster right here now:

And coming to Kapur, he seems to be the quintessential lover boy who also embarks on the journey to unravel the truth, in the company of Dutt and Bhatt. Have a look at his first look right here:

Aditya was last seen in the blockbuster Malang, which not only did very well at the box-office but also trended at the top for its digital release. After treating us with his Wolverine like avatar in Malang; the actor is now starring in the sequel of one of the most iconic films in Bollywood. Post Sadak 2, Aditya will be seen in the Anurag Basu directorial Ludo. Meanwhile, according to the sources, he will also feature in yet another big action franchise film in which fans will witness him doing action like never before.

Coming back to Alia Bhatt, she will be completing eight years in the Hindi film industry this year. She made her debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year in 2012 and managed to strike an impression with her performance in her second film, the Imtiaz Ali directorial, Highway. Success happened in the form of films like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi, and Gully Boy.

She has one of the most promising line-up of films among her contemporaries. Apart from Sadak 2, she collaborates with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a drama called Gangubai Kathiawadi, this was supposed to arrive on September 11 but could be postponed!

She then has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most ambitious films of recent times that will be made into a trilogy. This Superhero drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Also in the line-up is SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is slated to release on January 8, 2021, and Karan Johar's Takht, which will arrive on December 24, 2021! This period drama also has Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Also Read: Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt Shares New Poster, Also Reveals The Release Date

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news