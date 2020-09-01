First promo of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 out; reveals a new entry

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, along with the makers and Star Plus, shared the first promo of much-anticipated show Saath Nibhana Saathiya season 2 on social media. The fans couldn't hold their excitement and congratulated the entire cast and crew of the show on Instagram.

Dressed in a pink and silver saree, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared new kitchen antiques with the fans and revealed a new character of the soap opera. Earlier in this week, the cast of the show became viral with the popular question 'rasode me kaun tha' (who was in the kitchen). Ever since then, it was reported that now the second season of the show is coming.

In case you missed it, the first season ended in 2017 after a 10-year run, Saath Nibhana Saathiya garnered huge popularity; courtesy: its dialogues. In fact, the reruns of the episodes garnered a lot of attention due to the members. Producer Rashmi Sharma revealed in an interview, "Saathiya has been a talking point since its launch in 2010. Even after it ended, it remained on top of my mind and we came up with some ideas on how we could take it forward. During the lockdown, its reruns were widely watched and that made us believe this is a good time to bring it back with a new season. Its recall value is still very strong. There will be many new characters and a twist in the storyline, but it will remain a family show and be driven by relationships."

Saath Nibhana Saathiya revolves around the Modi family, who live in a mansion in Rajkot. It explores the morals and values of a typical Gujarati joint family when cousins Gopi (played by Devoleena Bhattacharjee) and Rashi (Rucha Hasabnis) marry two Modi sons, Ahem (Mohammed Nazim) and Jigar (Vishal Singh).

On the personal front, Devoleena Bhattacharjee adopted two families and looked after their basic needs during the lockdown period. These two families were the families of the wage-workers who were affected the most during this lockdown. Their earnings had gone for a toss and so has their livelihood. Devoleena and her fans also helped a pregnant lady reach the hospital on time during this lockdown period. That's really thoughtful!

