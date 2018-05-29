Fitness Challenge: Ajay Devgn's son Yug does some strenuous exercises in this video

Several industry folk are daring each other with fitness challenges. Yesterday, Ajay Devgn's son too took up the challenge



Yug and (inset) father Ajay Devgn

Several industry folk are daring each other with fitness challenges. It all started after Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore spoke about the importance of fitness and urged the celebrities and audience to share their videos with a hashtag #HumFitTohIndiaFit. Yesterday, Ajay Devgn took to social media to share a video of son Yug. The 7-year-old has managed to leave everyone dumbstruck as he is seen going through the paces in a gym.

Ajay Devgn wrote, "Yug Devgan challenges Young India for Hum Fit Toh India Fit Fitness Challenge (sic)."

Actors like Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone and others also accepted the challenge. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was challenged by Kohli, said he will post a personal fitness video soon.

The youngest participant of the campaign, Yug not only did some strenuous exercises with ease, he also challenged the young India to take it up too. But is it safe for a seven-year-old to indulge like this? Just asking.

