Five arrested for robbery in Delhi's Mahendra Park

Five men were arrested for allegedly robbing a person of Rs 1,55,000 in north-west Delhi's Mahendra Park, police said Monday. The accused were identified as Bablu Sheikh (23), Salim (19), Naveen Dutt alias Akash (23), Harish alias Piddu (34) and Rohit alias Shanky (31).

On September 24, one Sanjay Kumar Shah, who works as a Munim at Azad Pur Sabzi Mandi, was returning home on scooty along with one Vivek Yadav from Aloo Mandi who carried a bag containing Rs 1,55,000 in cash, a police officer said.

When they reached near gate number 1, three boys came from behind and attacked their head with an iron rod. They fell down on the road and the accused robbed the bag and fled, the officer added.

On the basis of secret information, the accused persons were arrested. They disclosed their involvement in four more cases, police said. Two bikes and a scooty were recovered from their possession, he added.

