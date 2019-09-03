Five hacks to save money when travelling internationally during peak season

Got travel on your mind but don't want to burn holes into those pockets? Well, look no further - we have five great hacks for you, curated by Rahul Singh, CEO and co-founder of Ithaka.

Budget Well: The most crucial step you can take towards saving on cost is to set up a travel budget. The cost of an international trip is high, but a set budget can save you plenty. Once you’ve finalised your destination/s, make sure you research enough about the country - the average cost of food, accommodation, the currency exchange rates etc.

Book your tickets well in advance: If you are planning to travel during the peak season, it is best to book your tickets in advance. Keep an eye out for prices and discounts offered by the airlines and capitalise on any discounts or offers. Look up fare options on different websites - this will help you make a sound decision.

Pick an accommodation best suited to you: Skip the fancy hotels and opt for a local stay through AIRBNB instead, or pick a hostel even. This will not only help you get a real flavour of the place, but you will also save a ton of money and meet many new people.

Smart commuting: If you plan to visit more than one place in a country, it is best to explore the various modes of transport available. Research well to know about local travel deals, e.g. travel cards - these help you save a fair bit as you traverse the country (yes, it also helps to book these in advance). When travelling within a city, consider exploring it on a bicycle - most countries now have 'rent a bicycle'. Or simply walk around - nothing replaces the sheer joy of scouting hidden gems on foot. You could also get a ‘city travel information guide’ (available at most airports) to help with the best commuting options.

Prepare a plan: Apart from the planning your logistics, it would serve you well to read up on the place you are visiting. While it isn’t necessary that you stick to your plan entirely, a tentative structure will help you stay within budget. Even if you wish to explore a city like a local, do so with a rough plan at the minimum.

When you plan your next trip, you can either choose to do this yourself or reach out to the experts. They will ensure all the above is done for you seamlessly and lets you focus on having a great holiday.

Also Read: Five destinations closest to India for a last minute for short weekend

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates