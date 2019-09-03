Five hacks to save money when travelling internationally during peak season
We have five great hacks for you...
Got travel on your mind but don't want to burn holes into those pockets? Well, look no further - we have five great hacks for you, curated by Rahul Singh, CEO and co-founder of Ithaka.
Budget Well: The most crucial step you can take towards saving on cost is to set up a travel budget. The cost of an international trip is high, but a set budget can save you plenty. Once you’ve finalised your destination/s, make sure you research enough about the country - the average cost of food, accommodation, the currency exchange rates etc.
Book your tickets well in advance: If you are planning to travel during the peak season, it is best to book your tickets in advance. Keep an eye out for prices and discounts offered by the airlines and capitalise on any discounts or offers. Look up fare options on different websites - this will help you make a sound decision.
Pick an accommodation best suited to you: Skip the fancy hotels and opt for a local stay through AIRBNB instead, or pick a hostel even. This will not only help you get a real flavour of the place, but you will also save a ton of money and meet many new people.
Smart commuting: If you plan to visit more than one place in a country, it is best to explore the various modes of transport available. Research well to know about local travel deals, e.g. travel cards - these help you save a fair bit as you traverse the country (yes, it also helps to book these in advance). When travelling within a city, consider exploring it on a bicycle - most countries now have 'rent a bicycle'. Or simply walk around - nothing replaces the sheer joy of scouting hidden gems on foot. You could also get a ‘city travel information guide’ (available at most airports) to help with the best commuting options.
Prepare a plan: Apart from the planning your logistics, it would serve you well to read up on the place you are visiting. While it isn’t necessary that you stick to your plan entirely, a tentative structure will help you stay within budget. Even if you wish to explore a city like a local, do so with a rough plan at the minimum.
When you plan your next trip, you can either choose to do this yourself or reach out to the experts. They will ensure all the above is done for you seamlessly and lets you focus on having a great holiday.
Tanzania
1 INR is equal to 32.54 Tanzanian Shilling
The Capital of Tanzania is Dodoma and a Visa is required to visit the country.
The famous places to see here are Mount Kilimanjaro, Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tarangire National Park, Ruaha National Park, Lake Manyara National Park, Pemba Island.
-
Indonesia
1 INR is equal to 197.39 Indonesian Rupiah
The Capital of Indonesia is Jakarta and Visa on arrival for 30 days is required to visit the country.
The famous places to see here are Bali (Island), Jakarta (Capital City), Bandung City, Lombok (Island of coral reefs), Yogyakarta City, Makassar City
-
Vietnam
1 INR is equal to 324.61 Dong
The Capital of Vietnam is Hanoi and an online visa is required for Indian citizens
The famous places to see here are Hanoi, Ha Giang the north pole province with amazing scenery, Haiphong, the third largest city and a major port in North Vietnam, Chi tunnels, Lake in Hanoi, Imperial City, Linh Phuoc Pagoda, Pagoda, Po Nagar.
-
Cambodia
1 INR is equal to 56.03 Riel
The Capital of Cambodia is Phnom Penh and Visa on arrival at the main ports of entry is required to visit the country.
The famous places to see here are Siem Reap, Phnom Penh, Sihanoukville Beach, Tonie Sap City, Bokor Hill Station, Ream National Park
-
Mongolia
1 INR is equal to 29.83 Tugrik
The Capital of Mongolia is Ulaanbaatar and a single entry visa for stay up to 3 months is required to visit the country.
The famous places to see here are Ulaanbaatar (Capital City), Nuur Lake, Khustain Nuruu National Park, Karakorum town
-
Uzbekistan
1 INR is equal to 117.69 Uzbekistani Som
The Capital of Uzbekistan is a Visa required to visit the country.
The famous places to see here are Tashkent (Capital City), Samarkand city, Bukhara (Ancient Silk Road city), Chimgan Mountains, Khiva city.
-
South Korea
1 INR is equal to 15.78 South Korean Won
The Capital of South Korea is Seoul and a Visa is required to visit the country.
The famous places to see here are Seoul (Capital City), Busan City, Gyeongju City, Jeju City.
-
Paraguay
1 INR is equal to 84.83 Guarani
The Capital of Paraguay is Asuncion and a Visa required to visit the country.
The famous places to see here are Asuncion, Encarnacion City, Ciudad del Este city, San Bernardino.
-
Colombia
1 INR is equal to 43.82 Colombian peso
The Capital of Colombia is Bogota and visa is required to visit the country.
The famous places to see here are Cartagena, Tayrona National Park, Medellin, Bogota, Villa de Leyva, San Gil and San Agustin.
-
Japan
1 INR is equal to 1.55 Japanese Yen
The Capital of Japan is Tokyo and a Visa required to visit the city.
The famous places to see here are Kyoto City, Tokyo (Capital City), Osaka City, Hakone Town, Nagoya City, Kobe City, Kamakura City.
-
Hungary
1 INR is equal to 3.93 Forin
The Capital of Hungary is Budapest and a Visa is required to visit the country.
The most famous places to visit in Hungary are Budapest (Capital City), Lake Balaton, National Park, Debrecen City, Szentendre town, Szeged City, National Park
-
Iceland
1 INR is equal to 1.68 Icelandic Krona
The Capital of Iceland is Reykjavik and a Visa required to visit the country.
The famous places to see here are Blue Lagoon (Geothermal spa), Golden Circle, Gullfoss Waterfall, Hallgrimskirkja Church, Dynjandi waterfalls, Northern Lights
-
Costa Rica
1 INR is equal to 8.53 Colons
The Capital of Costa Rica is San Jose and a single entry Visa for 30 days is required to visit the country
The famous places to see here are Arenal Volcano, Manuel Antonio National Park (Quepos), Corcovado National Park, La Fortuna Waterfall
-
Sri Lanka
1 INR is equal to 2.51 Sri Lankan Rupee
The Capital of Sri Lanka is Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte, Colombo and a visa on arrival available for Indian nationals.
The most famous places to visit in Sri Lanka are Colombo (Capital City), Kandy City, Galle City, Yala National Park, Nuwara Eliya City, Jaffna City, Bentota Coastal Town, Minneriya National Park
-
Nepal
1 INR is equal to 1.60 Nepalese Rupee
The Capital of Nepal is Kathmandu and no visa required to visit this beautiful country.
The most famous places to visit in Nepal are Kathmandu (Capital City), Pokhara City, Chitwan National Park, Dhulikhel City, Manang Town, Patan City, Mount Everest.
Travel like royalty in these fifteen countries whose currencies are lower than the Indian Rupees. Now you can travel to these beautiful international destinations without making a hole in your wallet.
(All pictures are Representational images)
