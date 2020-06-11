Five slice-of-life films to watch online before Big B and Ayushmann's Gulabo Sitabo hits the web

Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar, and starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, is everything one would like to watch during this difficult phase. Why, you ask? Who doesn't like light humour that makes you feel happy and relaxed? Well, looking at the trailer of Gulabo Sitabo, we can't wait to experience a different world from Shoojit's lens. People will witness Amitabh and Ayushmann's fun chemistry for the very first time on June 12, 2020, only on Amazon Prime Video.

As the trailer suggests, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana weave magic with their unique bond and hilarious banter on screen. It is no less than chaos between them over the rent of an old mansion. It promises a fun ride. Big B is seen as Mirza, the landlord of an old depleted 'haveli' in the heart of Lucknow, named Fatima Mahal, while Ayushmann is his shrewd tenant, Baankey. Their situation is similar to that of Tom and Jerry, with witty banter adding to the quirky element.

As the film is all set to hit the web, let's take a look at some slice-of-life movies one can binge on before Gulabo Sitabo releases.

Kapoor & Sons

Kapoor & Sons, starring Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Rishi Kapoor in pivotal roles among others, shares the story of any other Indian family. We want to stay together, but living with our parents under one roof can turn into a nightmare, and this is what Kapoor & Sons talks about. Every family has something that holds them together, and in this one, there is a grandfather who plays an important role in the life of the Kapoors.

Do Dooni Chaar

Leading a middle-class life isn't easy. While some get used to it, many desire to make it big, and that's what Do Dooni Chaar talks about. Starring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Do Dooni Chaar is all things a middle-class family goes through. Be it buying a car, going to a relative's wedding, or planning for higher studies, it's worth living every second shown in the movie.

Also Read: Six times Shoojit Sircar wove his magic on screen before Gulabo Sitabo

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara made a special place in a lot of people's hearts. An international road trip with close pals is shown with so many emotional scenes by Zoya Akhtar. Hrithik Roshan, Kalki Koechlin, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol turned out to be the best cast this film could ever get! So, who is your favourite character from this one?

The Lunchbox

One of the finest performances by Irrfan Khan, The Lunchbox will bring a smile to your face. Nimrat Kaur's character is what every other person is like, wanting love and affection from her family members. The desire to keep her family intact, despite all the flaws in her relationship, will hit you hard. The open-ended finish makes everyone think, what if...

Also Read: Five iconic Amitabh Bachchan characters that prove that he is the master of disguise

Badhaai Ho

What happens when you are all set to marry, but you receive some 'good news' from your mother. While some celebrate, in this one, Ayushmann Khurrana's character is a bit awkward with the entire hullabaloo that his family goes through after receiving the news about his mother's pregnancy. Things get more emotional when the family attends a family event.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo is all set to stream on June 12. Catch this movie exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news