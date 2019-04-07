Five title changes that could happen at WWE WrestleMania 35

other-sports

We look at the five prominent title challenges that will take place inside the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where champions meet the champions, but winner is just one.

Charlotte Flair

1. Winner Take All Match

For the first time in the history of WWE the WrestleMania main event is going to be headlined by a women's match. In a "Winner Take All" triple threat match, it will be Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch. It will be the match to watch out for to see who steals the limelight and the double Championship belts.

2. The WWE Championship

Kofi Kingston's match at WrestleMania 35 comes from a chaotic and dynamic journey of 11 years. The showdown between Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey could witness the wrestling underdog finally lift the WWE Championship title. The build-up has been overwhelming for the fans who are already on the edge of their seats for the grandest face-off.

3.Women's Tag Team Championship

History was created when the dominant duo, Sasha Banks and Bayley triumphed at the Elimination Chamber and secured the first ever Women's Tag Team Championship title. Inside the steel chamber, they skilfully defeated five other tag teams, and retained it further at Fastlane 2019. The Boss N Hug Connection is now set to roll over in New Jersey to fight for the title against three tag- teams, Nia Jax and Tamina, Natalya and Beth Phoenix, and the IIconics. WWE fans could see a new duo wear the belt in a rivalry never seen before while living up to the excitement of WrestleMania 35.

4.Intercontinental Championship

In a wrestling brawl of its own kind, Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor will face-off for the Intercontinental Championship at the MetLife Stadium. Balor has set his eyes on regaining the championship crown, which he could not hold onto after Royal Rumble. Fans are eagerly anticipating for Balor to bring out his tough persona and succeed on grabbing his title back.

5.United States Championship: Samoa Joe Retains or Rey Mysterio to snatch the belt

A thrilling storyline between Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio is set to collide for the United States Championship. For Samoa, it is his debut appearance on the main roster for the title match. Securing his US title from R-Truth against the Fatal-4 Way line-up, he was also the retainer of the title at Fastlane 2019. The announcement by Rey to confront Joe at WrestleMania 35 has been building-up quite remarkably and all fans are awaiting to watch this match at the grandest stage of them all.

