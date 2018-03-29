Five-year-old boy who went missing in Mumbai was killed by dad's crazy ex-girlfriend

Cops had spotted Waghela on CCTV offering food to other children. She then started walking with the kids but left the others after a while and took Anjali with her



Anita Waghela was arrested from Nalasopara on Wednesday'

Days after Anjali Saroj, 5, was found murdered inside a bathroom in Navsari railway station, it has emerged that she was brutally killed because her father's ex-girlfriend had a bone to pick with him. This emerged after the accused, identified as Anita Suresh Waghela, was arrested on Wednesday.

Interestingly, Saroj's father had messaged Waghela after his daughter went missing to ask if the five-year-old was with her, but she did not reply. After her arrest, Waghela told the investigation officer that she had been in a relationship with Saroj's father and had even aborted their child twice. Her father had repeateadly assured Waghela that he would leave his daughter and marry her, but he did not end up doing so.



She had been spotted on CCTV with Anjali. Pics/Hanif Patel

Frustrated with this, Waghela decided to kill the child, after kidnapping her from her grandparents' house in Nalasopara on Saturday. She was found murdered in the toilet at the Navsari railway station on Sunday.

Cops had spotted Waghela on CCTV offering food to other children. She then started walking with the kids but left the others after a while and took Anjali with her.

Senior inspector Kishor Khairnaar from Tulinj police station said, "Using CDR and technical evidence, we traced the accused from Nalasopara. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime. We booked and arrested her later under section 302 (murder) and 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code. She was produced before a court and remanded in police custody."

