Flashfloods claim eight lives in Himachal Pradesh

A swollen Beas river flows after heavy rains in the region. Pic/PTI

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh on Monday claimed eight lives and hundreds, including school students, remained stranded across the state after incessant rainfall for the third consecutive day triggered landslides and snapped more than 200 road links, officials said.

Three people were washed away near Manali late on Sunday night when their vehicle fell into the swollen Beas river. Elsewhere, two people were washed away in the Parbati river in the Manikaran valley, while one girl died near Bajaura.

A man drowned in a swollen rivulet near Palampur town in Kangra district, while another was killed when a building was washed away in a rivulet in Una district. Several houses in Kullu town were swept away in the flashfloods.

800

No. of people rescued from places around Lahaul Valley

200

No. of road links that have got disrupted

Yellow alert for rainfall in Kerala

A yellow alert has been issued in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Wayanad districts for Tuesday. In addition to this, a yellow alert has also been issued for Palakkad, Idukki, Thrissur and Wayanad districts for Wednesday.

