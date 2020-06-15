Flying a plane, buying lamborghini and going to CERN: Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams goes viral

Bollywood is still reeling in from the devastating news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). While the police have confirmed that he has died by suicide, no 'note' was found from his residence. SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over his death on social media.

Rajput was an explosive actor, he was an outsider, he started from the bottom and reached the skies of success and stardom. The MS Dhoni actor was also an avid dreamer and kept a bucket list. From learning how to fly a plane to teaching computer coding to visually impaired and to get six-pack abs in six weeks, In September 2019, Sushant had shared a list of his dreams which he wanted to achieve in his life. Post his death, social media users widely shared his "dream list" remembering the cheerful actor.

In the post, Sushant had dreamed of learning to fly a plane, playing a cricket match left-handed, travelling through Europe by train and sending 100 kids for workshops in ISRO/NASA.

My 50 DREAMS & counting...! ðÂÂÂ

1. Learn how to Fly a Plane âÂÂï¸Â 2. Train for IronMan triathlon ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»‍âÂÂï¸Â

3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed ðÂÂÂ

4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space. ðÂÂÂ

6. Play tennis with a Champion ðÂÂ¾

7. Do a Four Clap ðÂÂÂ Push-Up ! (1/6) ... pic.twitter.com/8HDqlTNmb6 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

Sushant had deep interest in Astronomy. His wish list also included charting trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn for a week and diving in a blue-hole.

8. Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week

9. Dive in a Blue-hole

10. Perform the Double-Slit experiment

11. Plant 1000 Trees

12. Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel

13. Send ðÂÂ¯ KIDS for workshops in ISRO/ NASA

14. Meditate in Kailash pic.twitter.com/x4jVGp4UJS — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

He also wanted to spend a week in jungle, having six pack abs in six weeks, understand vedic astrology and write a book.

15. Play Poker with a Champ

16. Write a Book

17. Visit CERN

18. Paint aurora borealis

19. Attend another NASA workshop

20. 6 pack abs in 6 months

21. Swim in Cenotes

22. Teach Coding to visually impaired

23. Spend a Week in a Jungle

24. Understand Vedic Astrology

25. Disneyland pic.twitter.com/SImtmgMAcm — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

The late actor also had some materialistic dreams. He wanted to own a luxurious car Lamborghini. He also wanted to contribute his bit for the environment as he was planning to plant 1000 trees. And the sports enthusiast wanted to play a cricket match left-handed. Sushant also wanted to learn guitar, understand Polynesian astronomy, do active volcano photography, and help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces.

26. Visit LIGO. ðÂÂÂ

27. Raise a horse ðÂÂÂ

28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms ðÂÂºðÂÂ¾ðÂÂºðÂÂ¾

29. Work for Free Education ðÂÂÂ

30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope ðÂÂ­

31. Learn KRIYA Yoga ðÂ§Â‍âÂÂï¸Â

32. Visit Antarctica ðÂÂ¦ðÂÂ¶ 33. Help train Women in Self-defense ðÂ¥Â

34. Shoot an Active Volcano ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/iKSZsFv206 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

Learn how to Farm

36. Teach dance to kids

37. Be an Ambidextrous Archer

38. Finish reading the entire Resnick - Halliday physics book

39. Understand Polynesian astronomy

40. Learn Guitar Chords of my fav. 50 songs

41. Play Chess with a Champion

42. Own a Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/bnVoLcFaij — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

43 Visit St.Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna

44 Perform experiments of Cymatics

45 Help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces

46 Make a documentary on Swami Vivekananda

47 Learn to Surf

48 Work in AI & exponential

technologies

49 Learn Capoeira

50 Travel through Europe by train pic.twitter.com/PiSF7Gtayl — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

Unfortunately, some of his dreams will be left unconquered forever.

Speaking about his journey, the actor off his journey in showbiz by joining Nadira Babbar's Ekjute theatre group. He was part of the group for two and a half years. At age 22, Sushant Singh made his acting debut with the television show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. In 2009, he played the lead role in Pavitra Rishta which made him an household name. Since then there was no looking back for the actor. Right from his Bollywood debut film Kai Po Che to his last outing Chhichhore, the actor left behind a long list of memorable roles which will be cherised forever.

You will be certainly missed, Sushant.

