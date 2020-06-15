Flying a plane, buying lamborghini and going to CERN: Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams goes viral
In September 2019, Sushant Singh Rajput had shared a list of his dreams which he wanted to achieve in his life. Post his death, social media users widely shared his dream list remembering the cheerful actor
Bollywood is still reeling in from the devastating news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). While the police have confirmed that he has died by suicide, no 'note' was found from his residence. SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over his death on social media.
Rajput was an explosive actor, he was an outsider, he started from the bottom and reached the skies of success and stardom. The MS Dhoni actor was also an avid dreamer and kept a bucket list. From learning how to fly a plane to teaching computer coding to visually impaired and to get six-pack abs in six weeks, In September 2019, Sushant had shared a list of his dreams which he wanted to achieve in his life. Post his death, social media users widely shared his "dream list" remembering the cheerful actor.
In the post, Sushant had dreamed of learning to fly a plane, playing a cricket match left-handed, travelling through Europe by train and sending 100 kids for workshops in ISRO/NASA.
My 50 DREAMS & counting...! ðÂÂÂ— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
————————
1. Learn how to Fly a Plane âÂÂï¸Â 2. Train for IronMan triathlon ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»âÂÂï¸Â
3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed ðÂÂÂ
4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space. ðÂÂÂ
6. Play tennis with a Champion ðÂÂ¾
7. Do a Four Clap ðÂÂÂ Push-Up ! (1/6) ... pic.twitter.com/8HDqlTNmb6
Sushant had deep interest in Astronomy. His wish list also included charting trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn for a week and diving in a blue-hole.
8. Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
9. Dive in a Blue-hole
10. Perform the Double-Slit experiment
11. Plant 1000 Trees
12. Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel
13. Send ðÂÂ¯ KIDS for workshops in ISRO/ NASA
14. Meditate in Kailash pic.twitter.com/x4jVGp4UJS
He also wanted to spend a week in jungle, having six pack abs in six weeks, understand vedic astrology and write a book.
15. Play Poker with a Champ— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
16. Write a Book
17. Visit CERN
18. Paint aurora borealis
19. Attend another NASA workshop
20. 6 pack abs in 6 months
21. Swim in Cenotes
22. Teach Coding to visually impaired
23. Spend a Week in a Jungle
24. Understand Vedic Astrology
25. Disneyland pic.twitter.com/SImtmgMAcm
The late actor also had some materialistic dreams. He wanted to own a luxurious car Lamborghini. He also wanted to contribute his bit for the environment as he was planning to plant 1000 trees. And the sports enthusiast wanted to play a cricket match left-handed. Sushant also wanted to learn guitar, understand Polynesian astronomy, do active volcano photography, and help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces.
26. Visit LIGO. ðÂÂÂ— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
27. Raise a horse ðÂÂÂ
28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms ðÂÂºðÂÂ¾ðÂÂºðÂÂ¾
29. Work for Free Education ðÂÂÂ
30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope ðÂÂ
31. Learn KRIYA Yoga ðÂ§ÂâÂÂï¸Â
32. Visit Antarctica ðÂÂ¦ðÂÂ¶ 33. Help train Women in Self-defense ðÂ¥Â
34. Shoot an Active Volcano ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/iKSZsFv206
Learn how to Farm— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
36. Teach dance to kids
37. Be an Ambidextrous Archer
38. Finish reading the entire Resnick - Halliday physics book
39. Understand Polynesian astronomy
40. Learn Guitar Chords of my fav. 50 songs
41. Play Chess with a Champion
42. Own a Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/bnVoLcFaij
43 Visit St.Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
44 Perform experiments of Cymatics
45 Help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces
46 Make a documentary on Swami Vivekananda
47 Learn to Surf
48 Work in AI & exponential
technologies
49 Learn Capoeira
50 Travel through Europe by train pic.twitter.com/PiSF7Gtayl
Unfortunately, some of his dreams will be left unconquered forever.
Speaking about his journey, the actor off his journey in showbiz by joining Nadira Babbar's Ekjute theatre group. He was part of the group for two and a half years. At age 22, Sushant Singh made his acting debut with the television show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. In 2009, he played the lead role in Pavitra Rishta which made him an household name. Since then there was no looking back for the actor. Right from his Bollywood debut film Kai Po Che to his last outing Chhichhore, the actor left behind a long list of memorable roles which will be cherised forever.
You will be certainly missed, Sushant.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe