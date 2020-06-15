Search

Flying a plane, buying lamborghini and going to CERN: Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams goes viral

Updated: Jun 15, 2020, 07:23 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In September 2019, Sushant Singh Rajput had shared a list of his dreams which he wanted to achieve in his life. Post his death, social media users widely shared his dream list remembering the cheerful actor

Image source: Sushant Singh Rajput's Twitter account
Bollywood is still reeling in from the devastating news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). While the police have confirmed that he has died by suicide, no 'note' was found from his residence. SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over his death on social media.

Rajput was an explosive actor, he was an outsider, he started from the bottom and reached the skies of success and stardom. The MS Dhoni actor was also an avid dreamer and kept a bucket list. From learning how to fly a plane to teaching computer coding to visually impaired and to get six-pack abs in six weeks, In September 2019, Sushant had shared a list of his dreams which he wanted to achieve in his life. Post his death, social media users widely shared his "dream list" remembering the cheerful actor.

In the post, Sushant had dreamed of learning to fly a plane, playing a cricket match left-handed, travelling through Europe by train and sending 100 kids for workshops in ISRO/NASA. 

Sushant had deep interest in Astronomy. His wish list also included charting trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn for a week and diving in a blue-hole.

He also wanted to spend a week in jungle, having six pack abs in six weeks, understand vedic astrology and write a book.

The late actor also had some materialistic dreams. He wanted to own a luxurious car Lamborghini. He also wanted to contribute his bit for the environment as he was planning to plant 1000 trees. And the sports enthusiast wanted to play a cricket match left-handed. Sushant also wanted to learn guitar, understand Polynesian astronomy, do active volcano photography, and help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces.

Unfortunately, some of his dreams will be left unconquered forever. 

Speaking about his journey, the actor off his journey in showbiz by joining Nadira Babbar's Ekjute theatre group. He was part of the group for two and a half years. At age 22, Sushant Singh made his acting debut with the television show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. In 2009, he played the lead role in Pavitra Rishta which made him an household name. Since then there was no looking back for the actor. Right from his Bollywood debut film Kai Po Che to his last outing Chhichhore, the actor left behind a long list of memorable roles which will be cherised forever.

You will be certainly missed, Sushant.

