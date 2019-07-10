Food delivery app, restaurant goof up order; delivers wrong dish twice to customer

national

The customer was delivered a chicken dish instead of the paneer dish he had ordered, not once, but twice!

A consumer court in Pune has ordered an app-based food delivery service and a city-based restaurant to pay a compensation of Rs, 55,000 to a customer for delivering a wrong dish twice. The customer was delivered a chicken dish instead of a paneer dish that he had ordered for.

According to India Times, the customer was a Nagpur-based lawyer, Shanmukh Deshmukh, who had ordered a butter paneer masala from a Pune-based hotel through a popular food delivery service on May 31. However, as alleged by the customer, while eating the food he realized that he was served chicken instead of paneer.

The disappointed customer complained to the restaurant regarding the wrong order delivered to him. The restaurant promised to replace his order and delivered to him as promised. Much to his shock, the customer once again received butter chicken instead of paneer butter masala.

Disgruntled, the customer filed a complaint against the app-based food delivery service and the restaurant for hurting his religious sentiment and demanded compensation of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for harassment.

The app-based food delivery service has argued in the court that it was not at fault as it is the mistake of the restaurant that supplied the wrong dish. The app-based food delivery service has also refunded the amount and the customer has filed the complaint to defame them. However, the restaurant admitted its mistake.

The Pune court directed the app-based food delivery service and restaurant directed to pay Rs 50,000 for deficiency in service and the remaining amount for mental harassment.

