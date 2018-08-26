Search

Aug 26, 2018, 11:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Forbidden Rakhis! Actresses who these actors won't tie a rakhi from
Ayush Anand

Ayush Anand: Anyone who I would feel sisterly love for can tie me a rakhi. I have no issues with that… I have never had a crush on any actress.

Ayyaz Ahmed
Ayyaz Ahmed

Ayyaz Ahmed: That would have to be Jacqueline Fernandes. She is so sweet, I would never want her to be my sister

Jason Tham
Jason Tham

Jason Tham: Deepika Padukone. Not just me but the whole nation would not want her to be their sister. She has everything looks, talent, intelligence and a beautiful heart.

Naveen Sharma
Naveen Sharma

Naveen Sharma: Alia Bhatt because I love her. She is amazing and I will never allow her to be my sister.

Heital Puniwala
Heital Puniwala

Hetial Puniwala: Jacqueline Fernandes for sure! She seems so innocent and sweet. I don’t want her to be my sister.

Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra

Ssharad Malhotra: Deepika Padukone for sure!

