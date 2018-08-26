Forbidden Rakhis! Actresses who these actors won't tie a rakhi from
Jaqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt; actresses who these actors won't tie a rakhi from
Ayush Anand: Anyone who I would feel sisterly love for can tie me a rakhi. I have no issues with that… I have never had a crush on any actress.
Ayyaz Ahmed
Ayyaz Ahmed: That would have to be Jacqueline Fernandes. She is so sweet, I would never want her to be my sister
Jason Tham
Jason Tham: Deepika Padukone. Not just me but the whole nation would not want her to be their sister. She has everything looks, talent, intelligence and a beautiful heart.
Naveen Sharma
Naveen Sharma: Alia Bhatt because I love her. She is amazing and I will never allow her to be my sister.
Heital Puniwala
Hetial Puniwala: Jacqueline Fernandes for sure! She seems so innocent and sweet. I don’t want her to be my sister.
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra: Deepika Padukone for sure!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Actor Jackky Bhagnani wears an 'e-rakhi'