Forbidden Rakhis! Actresses who these actors won't tie a rakhi from

television

Jaqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt; actresses who these actors won't tie a rakhi from

Ayush Anand

Ayush Anand: Anyone who I would feel sisterly love for can tie me a rakhi. I have no issues with that… I have never had a crush on any actress.



Ayyaz Ahmed

Ayyaz Ahmed: That would have to be Jacqueline Fernandes. She is so sweet, I would never want her to be my sister



Jason Tham

Jason Tham: Deepika Padukone. Not just me but the whole nation would not want her to be their sister. She has everything looks, talent, intelligence and a beautiful heart.



Naveen Sharma

Naveen Sharma: Alia Bhatt because I love her. She is amazing and I will never allow her to be my sister.



Heital Puniwala

Hetial Puniwala: Jacqueline Fernandes for sure! She seems so innocent and sweet. I don’t want her to be my sister.



Ssharad Malhotra

Ssharad Malhotra: Deepika Padukone for sure!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates