Forca Goa girls clinch GGW Cup football title

football

The 24-team, five-a-side football event, aimed at encouraging women into action, is part of the United Nations' 17 Global Sustainable Development Goals

Forca Goa beat Oscar Foundation in a keenly contested final of the Global Goals World Cup, Mumbai edition, at the Fr Agnel's turf, Vashi. The 24-team, five-a-side football event, aimed at encouraging women into action, is part of the United Nations' 17 Global Sustainable Development Goals. The winning team was picked on parameters like crowd engagement, and style besides actual play.

