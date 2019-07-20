Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit passes away at 81

national

Senior Congress leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit passed away in New Delhi on Saturday.

Former Delhi Chief Minister & Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, passes away in Delhi at the age of 81 years. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/8rqv8qfnAQ — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

Dikshit served as the Chief Minister of Delhi for 15 years and was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi. She was first elected in 1998.

She was appointed as the president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee earlier this year before the Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of the senior Congress leader. He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti."

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/jERrvJlQ4X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to express their condolences. Kejriwal said that her contribution to Delhi will always be remembered. "It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace," he said.

Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 20, 2019

Sad to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered. Condolences to her family and associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 20, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind wrote, "Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered. Condolences to her family and associates."

We regret to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/oNHy23BpAL — Congress (@INCIndia) July 20, 2019

The Congress tweeted saying, "We regret to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three-time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief."

(with inputs from ANI)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies