Former F1 champion Jenson Button announces engagement with American Playboy model Brittny Ward

Jenson Button with model girlfriend Brittny Ward

British racing driver and ex-Formula One world champion Jenson Button, 38, posted this picture (right) with model girlfriend Brittny Ward, 27, on Instagram yesterday to announce his engagement. He captioned the picture, "Soon to be Mrs Button!"

Meanwhile, Ward, who featured in the Playboy magazine in 2015, too posted the same picture and caption on her Instagram account. Button's post was flooded with thousands of messages congratulating the couple and received '71,595' likes within few hours of him posting the picture.



Brittny Ward

The couple, who have been dating for two years, made their relationship official in 2016, just three months after Button split with his first wife Jessica Michibata. Button married Michibata in 2014, but ended his relationship with the Japanese model just 12 months after their wedding in Hawaii. Before he married Michibata, Button was engaged to singer-actor Louise Griffiths. Button now competes in Japan's Super GT Series for Honda, for whom he raced in Formula 1 between 2006 and 2008.

