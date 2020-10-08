Haryana: Former cop files complaint against trio for trying to extort Rs 1 crore

A retired inspector of the Haryana Police has filed a complaint against a woman and her two companions for trying to extort Rs 1 crore from him.

Police started investigating after registering the case on Wednesday, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, the former inspector has been identified as Dalbir Singh, who had retired a month ago.

In his complaint, he stated that he was posted at the Gurugram Sadar police station around 11 months ago as a station house officer (SHO). "The woman came to the Sadar police station in relation to her case in which I had taken necessary action as per the law. But later the woman started blackmailing me along with her aides Rajdeep and Monu and extorted money from me on several occasions. Later the trio demanded Rs 1 crore," Singh told the police.

Singh also alleged in his complaint that when he refused to give the huge amount the trio filed a fake case against him in Jind district in Haryana in August 2019 in which he was arrested and later released on bail.

Reportedly, the 26-year-old woman had claimed that Singh - who was an SHO then - had met her in May 2019 on the pretext of helping her get a job in a bar-cum-restaurant in Gurugram. He then repeatedly raped her for around four months after filming an objectionable video of her with which he used to blackmail her.

The woman had filed an FIR in connection with the incident in August 2019 in Jind women's police station, the police said.

"On the complaint of the retired inspector, an FIR has been registered against the culprits under relevant sections of the IPC at the Sadar police station in Gurugram. Further probe into the matter is on," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

