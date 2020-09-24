Former WWE star Road Warrior Animal dies at 60

Former WWE wrestler Road Warrior Animal, real name Joe Laurinaitus passed away on September 23, 2020 at age 60. His death was reportedly due to natural cause.

Road Warrior Animal, who formed the tag team with Road Warrior Hawk, was undoubtedly one of the most intense wrestlers to step into a WWE ring. A 6-footer who weighed approxiamately 300 pounds, Road Warrior Animal created a niche style along with his tag team partner Hawk to form a dominant faction - The Road Warriors. He performed under the names Animal, Animal Warrior, Road Warrior Animal and The Road Warrior.

Animal made his wrestling debut in November 1982 and went on to wrestle for various companies like Jim Crockett Promotions, World Championship Wrestling (WCW), Total Nonstop Action wrestling (TNA) as well as Japanese, Australian and other independent circuits.

The Road Warriors looked intimidating with their war-like face paint and ring gear covered in metal spikes and combined them with some terrific wrestling combinations in the squared circle.

WWE took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late Joe Laurinaitus with a collage of pictures from his wrestling journey and wrote, "WWE is saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis’ family, friends and fans."

Animal and Hawk along with their manager Paul Ellering were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

View this post on Instagram WWE remembers Road Warrior Animal. A post shared by WWE (@wwe) onSep 23, 2020 at 8:00am PDT

Joe Laurinaitus' ex-wife Julie is a former bodybuilder and powerlifter. Together they have two kids - James and Jessica. He also had a son named Joseph from a previous marriage.

Road Warrior Animal had recently celebrated turning 60, 10 days before his untimely demise, on September 12.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news