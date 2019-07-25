Four mob lynching cases create tension in and around Mumbai

crime

The four cases which were registered of which 1 case each at Yavatmal, Jalgaon district and two cases at Aurangabad district.

The Maharashtra cops are planning to file B Summaries in the cases which were registered due to mob lynching. In Maharashtra, four such cases were registered wherein people were allegedly beaten up after they refused to chant 'Jai Shree Ram'.

First case

According to the police, on the night of July 14, Niga case came to light where a group of people alleged that a person was beaten up for not chanting "Jai Shree Ram" after which a case was registered under several relevant sections of rioting and spreading hatred.

The cops said that during the investigation, they had recorded several statements and found out that it was a case of road rage. However, the Muslim community told the individual to register a case at the police station stating he was forced to chant 'Jai Shree Ram.'

Later, the victim too clarified that he was told to chant "Jai Shree Ram". Now, the Yavatmal police are in the process of registering another case against those who forced the victim to give a false story to the cops.

Second case

The second case came to light from Aurangabad district where one, Imran Ismail Patel, was allegedly thrashed by a group of unidentified persons and forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" near Hudco Corner in Begumpura area of the city. Soon after this incident, people across India started criticising the government and its law and order.

The cops immediately registered a case and started the investigation. During the investigation, people who rescued the man at the time, told the cops in their statement, that the victim was not forced to say 'Jai Shree Ram'.

Third case

Another case occurred in the Aurangabad district wherein a food delivery boy and another person were beaten up by a mob for not chanting Jai Shree Ram. The cops registered a case and started an investigation where they found 40 seconds CCTV footage and analysed it. An officer said, "We have recorded the statements of a few people and also analysed the CCTV footage. We began to wonder as to how can somebody be forced to chant Jai Shree Ram in just 40 seconds. This too seems to be another road rage case.

Fourth case

In this incident as well a person was allegedly beaten up by a mob for not chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' but during the investigation, cops found out some circumstantial evidence which clearly showed no strong evidence and the case was false in nature.

Other cases

On July 12, a group of men allegedly attacked Madrasa students at the GIC Ground in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. At least three students sustained injuries on their head and arms. A case was filed, and the police arrested one of the four accused.

On June 18, a Muslim man identified as Tabrez Ansari was beaten up in Jharkhand’s Seraikela Kharsawan district for allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle. The FIR said that the mob had also forced Ansari to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'. According to the cops, he the victim succumbed to his injuries four days later.

A 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten up, verbally abused, and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Diva area of Maharashtra’s Thane district on June 24.

Expressing concerns over the rise in the number of mob lynching and the religious persecution of minorities in the name of religion in the country, 49 activists, filmmakers and artists have written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Among the signatories are eminent directors Adoor Gopalkrishnan, Shyam Benegal, Mani Ratnam, Anurag Kashyap and actors Aparna Sen, Konkona Sensharma and Riddhi Sen.

The letter urges PM Modi to take action against the perpetrators of such mob lynchings. The artists said that even though Modi had criticised such lynchings, it wasn’t enough. “If life imprisonment without parole can be the sentence in cases of murder, why not for lynchings, which are even more heinous? No citizen should live in fear in his/her own country,” the letter read.

