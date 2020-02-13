Four ways to enjoy the outdoors

Filmy fun

Watch: Leave the cinema hall behind and become one with nature at an outdoor screening and relish barbecue, too.

On February 15, 3 pm to February 16, 11 am

At Camp Aloha, near Kalika Devi Temple, Kelwa.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 1,800 onwards

Starry scenes

Camp: Soak in the beauty of the night sky as you spot stars, clusters and galaxies through a telescope.

On February 15, 5 pm to February 16, 10.30 am

At Kurungwadi Lake, Kurungwadi.

Log on to eventshigh.com

Cost Rs 1,800 onwards

High encounters

Climb: Prabalmachi boasts of lush grasslands. On this trip, attempt to scale fort Prabalgad, too.

On February 16, 7.30 am to 5 pm

Meeting point Panvel Bus Depot, Forest Colony, Panvel.

Call 8928705011

Cost Rs 749

Beach, please

Unwind: Enjoy a tent stay with live music at one of Alibaug’s most remote beaches, Revdanda.

On February 15, 4 pm to February 16, 11 am

At Morapada, Rewas Road, Alibaug.

Call 8850258278

Cost Rs 799 onwards

