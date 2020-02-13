Four ways to enjoy the outdoors
Filmy fun
Watch: Leave the cinema hall behind and become one with nature at an outdoor screening and relish barbecue, too.
On February 15, 3 pm to February 16, 11 am
At Camp Aloha, near Kalika Devi Temple, Kelwa.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 1,800 onwards
Starry scenes
Camp: Soak in the beauty of the night sky as you spot stars, clusters and galaxies through a telescope.
On February 15, 5 pm to February 16, 10.30 am
At Kurungwadi Lake, Kurungwadi.
Log on to eventshigh.com
Cost Rs 1,800 onwards
High encounters
Climb: Prabalmachi boasts of lush grasslands. On this trip, attempt to scale fort Prabalgad, too.
On February 16, 7.30 am to 5 pm
Meeting point Panvel Bus Depot, Forest Colony, Panvel.
Call 8928705011
Cost Rs 749
Beach, please
Unwind: Enjoy a tent stay with live music at one of Alibaug’s most remote beaches, Revdanda.
On February 15, 4 pm to February 16, 11 am
At Morapada, Rewas Road, Alibaug.
Call 8850258278
Cost Rs 799 onwards
