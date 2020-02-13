Search

Four ways to enjoy the outdoors

Updated: Feb 13, 2020, 10:40 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Leave the cinema hall behind and become one with nature at an outdoor screening and relish barbecue, too

Filmy fun

Watch: Leave the cinema hall behind and become one with nature at an outdoor screening and relish barbecue, too.
On February 15, 3 pm to February 16, 11 am
At Camp Aloha, near Kalika Devi Temple, Kelwa.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 1,800 onwards

Starry scenes

Starry scenes

Camp: Soak in the beauty of the night sky as you spot stars, clusters and galaxies through a telescope.
On February 15, 5 pm to February 16, 10.30 am
At Kurungwadi Lake, Kurungwadi.
Log on to eventshigh.com
Cost Rs 1,800 onwards

High encounters

High encounters

Climb: Prabalmachi boasts of lush grasslands. On this trip, attempt to scale fort Prabalgad, too.
On February 16, 7.30 am to 5 pm
Meeting point Panvel Bus Depot, Forest Colony, Panvel.
Call 8928705011
Cost Rs 749

Beach, please

Beach, please

Unwind: Enjoy a tent stay with live music at one of Alibaug’s most remote beaches, Revdanda.
On February 15, 4 pm to February 16, 11 am
At Morapada, Rewas Road, Alibaug.
Call 8850258278
Cost Rs 799 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK