Freddy Daruwala: I was in depression after Holiday released, wanted to quit

A lot of the actors and filmmakers in the Hindi film industry have spoken about nepotism. Stars like Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, and many others shared with their fans about feeling depressed. Holiday and Force 2 actor Freddy Daruwala, in an interview with Times of India, has spoken about both and how the two are different.

Talking about it, he said, "We have to understand that nepotism and depression are two different things. Nepotism might cause depression. But it's not the same. I think nepotism exists everywhere, when I say everywhere, it exists in hotels, it exists in insurance, banking, airlines, politics, cricket, sports, Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood, Dollywood anything you say. Nepotism is everywhere."

He added, "Even if your secretary or your assistant is smarter than you, you being the son will run the business no matter what. Nepotism exists in Gujarati cinema too. There is nothing wrong with it. Because it's the part and parcel of the trade, one needs to learn how to deal with it and find their own identity." The next question was if he has been a victim of nepotism in his career or not.

This is what he answered, "I have had experiences like that a lot of times. In this industry, when we have to do a role, either you have to do it or someone else will. Now, if you don't get the role, you are going to be very upset but that doesn't mean only that particular role was meant for you. There are more which come your way. So, I think when I was the victim of nepotism, I had to just think positive of myself and say that maybe this was not for me, never meant for me and it didn't come to me."

Daruwala then spoke about how depression is a serious mental health issue and how people have become more vocal about it after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. He said, "I seriously believe and the whole world believes that asking this question about depression itself is a sensitive thing. My friends are suffering from depression and after Sushant, people are now more exposed to this topic. It is a very serious issue because from where we come, it is taught that one should not cry and one must always stay strong."

He then revealed how he was depressed too and how he wanted to quit. "I have felt hopeless and I wanted to quit a couple of times. I was in depression after Holiday released, I even sold my motorcycle. And I still had to remain strong then. Every time I feel like quitting, I remember why I started all of this. If you have started with passion and love for art, then you must not quit. I asked myself why and the answer was; I came here because I wanted to do something, I love acting and that is the only reason why I am here."

The actor has acted in Hindi films like Holiday- A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Commando 2, Force 2, and Race 3.

Also Read: Freddy Daruwala: My Wife And I Have Been Blessed With A Healthy Baby Boy

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news