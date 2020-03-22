Freelance to financial freedom

Lockdowns are happening all around the globe. While some employers are providing facilities to work from home, many are asking employees to take leave without pay. It isn't a secret that most of us don't have any savings to deal with this financial blow. So, like many, you must be wondering how are you going to make ends meet. Freelancing could be the solution. Here's a list of websites that provide work, which you can do remotely. From creative work to programming and web designing, it's all available on these sites.

Freelancer.com is a website where you can bid on projects. Usually a post is accompanied with a budget and it gives you an idea on what rate to bid. However, the poster may also look at things like experience and reputation before handing you a job. The site has a variety of white-collared jobs and creative jobs. Once your bid is accepted, the website automatically charges you around 10 per cent of the total earnings.

www.freelancer.co.uk

Upwork, formally Elance, is a popular freelancing website. While registering you will need to tell upwork the areas you are interested in and fill in a small profile with some details about your education and work. Upwork has a diminishing commission policy. This means if you work with the same client for a long time, the amount of commission becomes less.

www.upwork.com

Guru is basically a huge message board of jobs that potential employers post, along with the maximum price they are willing to pay. Freelancers can choose the jobs they like and bid on it, along with some additional information from your profile. The site charges nine per cent fees on the basic account, with a maximum of 120 bids allowed in a year. You can pay for more bids and a smaller commission.

www.guru.com

While most other sites on this list look at specific work functions, Etsy looks at people's flair for making things. You can sell a variety of things on the site, they could be vintage replicas, jewellery, quilts or anything else you can make. It's really a great site to discover new things as well. Etsy also has an India specific website where you can list your stuff. You pay 0.20 USD (R14 approximately) per item you list. Once you sell an item, you have to pay a five per cent transaction fee and a four per cent processing fee.

www.etsy.com/in-en

Fiverr is a huge marketplace for freelancers where perspective clients can offer jobs according to your profile. You can set your own price and list the services you will offer directly on your profile. There is no subscription fee on Fiverr and you keep 80 per cent of every transaction. So they make money only when you make money.

www.fiverr.com

People Per Hour is similar to Fiverr in the way it works. Individuals offer their services with a cost included. Prospective buyers go through what they are looking for and select a freelancer based on their need. The freelancer doesn't have to put in any money and even the commission earned by the site is charged from

the person hiring your services.

www.peopleperhour.com

Poco X2

Poco X2 is the latest from Xioami's Poco brand, though it has the Poco name this is not the sequel to the Poco F1. Instead, this is a value-for-money phone, which has a fingerprint scanner, a dual front camera, a 64Megapixel rear camera and a 120hz screen. While on paper, all of this sounds good, the camera does struggle to take amazing pictures in all conditions. It's an issue that could be fixed with an update in the future, but for now it isn't quite there. That said, at a starting price of R15,999 this phone offers a great deal.

Google, Microsoft share Covid-19 resources

Fallen Order is a great addition to the Star Wars franchise. The story makes it feel part of the universe, but still manages to introduce new worlds and monsters. The action and puzzle elements in the game are on point. If you are a fan of Star Wars, Fallen Order is a great addition to the Star Wars franchise. The story makes it feel part of the universe, but still manages to introduce new worlds and monsters. The action and puzzle.

https://google.com/covid19 https://g.co/teachfromhome https://bit.ly/smdmsteams

iFixit builds section for repairing medical devices

iFixit, a popular website that has information on how to fix your gadgets, has started a new section that shares information on how to fix medical gadgets. While still in its infancy, the resource could prove to be valuable as these devices will be stressed in the near future. The site has limited access to medical equipment, so it is also asking users to upload any manuals for medical devices they have access to.

https://www.ifixit.com/Device/Medical_Device

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates